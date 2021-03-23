Region 7 man dies at home from COVID

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 10:39 by Denis Chabrol

A resident of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) died at his home from the coronavirus which up to Tuesday morning claimed 218 lives.

The 82-year old man and a 74-year old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are the latest reported deaths within the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the man’s body was tested. “A swab test was done on arrival to our medical facility, which revealed a positive result for COVD-19.”

Of the 9,668 positive cases countrywide since last year March, 834 were from Region Seven and 855 from Region Three.

Overall, 8,522 persons have recovered from the viral disease.

The Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has attributed the recent daily increase in COVID positive cases to Guyanese being complacent.

As of Monday, 856 persons were ordered to isolate themselves at home, 63 hospitalised, 11 others in the Intensive Care Unit and 19 new cases.