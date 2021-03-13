US PEPFAR funds US$1.5 million in life-saving meds for 8,000 HIV positive Guyanese

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 March 2021, 12:40 by Denis Chabrol

About 8,700 persons in Guyana who are living with HIV are to get life-saving medication through additional funding from the United States.

The Ministry of Health says the medication will be funded by the US$1.5 million United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The ministry says Currently, an estimated 73 percent of Guyanese who know their HIV status are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, which indicates a need to strengthen linkage to and retention in treatment.

The US has provided more than $185 million to combat HIV in Guyana since 2004.

Through our partnership, the Health Ministry says Guyana has made significant strides in combating HIV.

The country has diagnosed 94 percent of people living with HIV, surpassing the “first 90” UNAIDS target.