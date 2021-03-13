Proprietors of Sleep-In, Club Privilege among several arrested for breaching COVID-19 rules- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 March 2021, 12:36 by Denis Chabrol

The proprietors of Sleep-In Hotel and Club Altitude were among several persons arrested overnight for allegedly breaching the COVID-19 curfew and they were all released on station bail pending charges.

Proprietor of Sleep-In Bar & Casino, Clifton Bacchus and two bartenders as well as eight men and two women were arrested from that location on Church Street. Also arrested were Meer Rahaman the Proprietor of Club Altitude on Sandy Babb Street, Kitty and 10 men and eight women.

During the operation that was conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning from 10 PM and 3:30 AM by members of the COVID-19 Task Force, Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force; Mark Alleyne, who is the manager of Kairos Bar on Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown; and Bartender Delon Moffett and his assistant Akeem Carmichael were arrested at Club Privilege Main St Georgetown.

The arrests at those locations followed scathing criticism of the authorities by the Chairman of the Giftland Group, Roy Beepat over alleged selective enforcement and discrimination against restaurants and other businesses at the Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown-based Giftland Mall.

However, a security sector official expressed concern that the more than 30 persons were all huddled at the Kitty Police Station which was a breach of the COVID-19 rules by the law enforcement agents themselves. Concerns were also raised that the police were also poorly clad to deal with potential carriers of the COVID-19 virus.