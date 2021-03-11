11-year old shot dead in Sophia during robbery

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 March 2021, 20:26 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force was Thursday night investigating an alleged killed committed on an 11-year-old student.

Dead is Anthony Cort who was reportedly shot dead by one of two bandits.

Investigators said the child was with his mother two houses from where he resides when two males, wearing face masks and armed with handguns, nvaded the property belonging to a 44 year-old businesswoman.

The 11 year-old was in the upper flat of the home located C Field Sophia in the company of others when the bandits approached the victims at the bottom flat and held them at gunpoint.

Police said they were relieved of two cellphones valued $80,000 each, two gold bands valued $100,000, two gold finger rings valued $100,000, one gold chsin valued $100,000 and $80,000 cash.

The victims said the suspects then ordered the victims to the upper flat of the house via a northern door during which, Anthony was about to exit a north-eastern bedroom, when one of the suspects discharged a round hitting Anthony to his left upper shoulder, police said.

The suspects then ran north, jumped a zinc fence and made good their escape.

Police said one 9MM spent shell was found near the body.

EMT Ambulance Services responded and pronounced the child dead. The body was taken to Lyken Funeral Parlour, awaiting a PME.