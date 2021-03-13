Fishermen robbed in North West District

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 March 2021, 18:44 by Denis Chabrol

A group Essequibo Coast fishermen was allegedly robbed of food, fuel, cellular phones and about $100,000 n fish, late Wednesday night, police said Saturday.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred at Kamwatta, Waini River in the North West District on March 10, 2021. Kumar Narine, 26, of Essequibo Coast, Joel D’Aguiar, 22, of Barima River North West District, and two juveniles – both of Barima River – are the four fishermen who suffered the attack.

The victims alleged that they were attacked by six men armed with firearms speaking English and Spanish, police said.

After the ordeal the victims made thier way to Morawhanna Police Station where they made a report late this afternoon.

Police said arrangements are being made for them to be interviewed and have statements taken. Investigations ongoing.