GTT gives GRPA boost for female reproductive health, cancer awareness

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is assisting the Guyana Responsible Parenthood (GRPA) to diagnose and treat females suffering from diseases of the reproductive system.

The company yesterday donated GYD$720,000 from its Pinktober funds to the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA). GTT says at least 170 women stand to benefit from the diagnosis and treatment.

The telecoms provider, which made the donation on Monday to coincide with International Women’s Day 2021 also says that some of the money will be used to raise awareness about cancer and treatment through a social media campaign.

GTT’s Pintkober Coordinator, Diana Gittens is urging women to access these services so that they will be able to know their status.

“We are always happy to collaborate with organisations that are willing to go the extra mile to provide services to our women. As we observe International Women’s Day, we want our women to live healthy lives to be able to achieve their dreams and contribute to society and so we implore them to access these services so that they will be able to know their status,” Gittens was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Executive Director of GRPA, Arlene Chaturia praised GTT for recognising the need to provide cancer awareness and has made the provision for free breast and cervical cancer screening services at GRPA for women between the ages of 25-36 in the month of March. “One of the most important aspects of this collaboration is that GTT has recognized the need to provide cancer awareness and has made the provision for free breast and cervical cancer screening services at GRPA for women between the ages of 25-36 in the month of March,” she added. The GRPA Director stressed the importance of women early screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer. She encourages women to access the free cancer screening services provided at the GRPA,” she said.

For over 45 years, GRPA has provided positive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights services to the population through awareness, education and health services.

In recent times, the organization collaborated with GTT to raise cancer awareness and prevention to women and men in the fight against cancer. The activity saw over 500 individuals accessing testing services at the GRPA clinic.