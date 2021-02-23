Delivery man robbed of motorcycle at gunpoint

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 12:51 by Denis Chabrol

A delivery man was Monday night robbed of an XR motorcycle valued GYD$450,000 while he was trying to locate a customer in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, the Guyana Police Force said Tuesday.

Police only described his employer as a “popular delivery service.” The motorcycle bears registration number

The robbery occured about 20:30hrs at Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, by one unidentifiable male.

“The victim was in the area on a delivery exercise. He stopped his motorcycle to make a call for directions to the address he was delivering to. While on his phone the suspect approached from a northern direction, and said “who you looking for?”.

As the victim was about to speak the suspect took out a hand gun from his pants waist pointed same at him and demanded that he come off his motorcycle to which he complied,” police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect then rode off with the victim’s motorcycle heading north, then turned east on the Railway Embankment making good his escape.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not located. Several persons were questioned but no useful information received. Investigations are ongoing, police said.