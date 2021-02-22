Policeman charged with attempting to murder ex partner

Last Updated on Monday, 22 February 2021, 17:31 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman, who alleged attempted to murder his ex-partner, was today charged with the offence.

Sergeant Colin Whyte allegedly committed the offence on Shonetta James on February 12 at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice.

Mr. Whyte appeared at Blairmont Magistrate Court before Magistrate Mr. Peter Hugh and was not required to plead.

He was remanded to prison until March 2, 2021.

The Guyana Police Force is on record as saying that he allegedly shot the woman after she told him that their relationship was over.