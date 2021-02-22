CXC changes some CAPE grades for Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 22 February 2021, 17:51 by Denis Chabrol

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says that so far, for the Caribbean Proficiency Examination (CAPE) there have been 145 grade changes while the grades of 348 others have not been changed, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education says that in May/June 2020, 853 candidates from 10 secondary schools and five private centres wrote CAPE in Guyana.

According to a statement issued by the Education Ministry about the CAPE reviews for Guyana, the reviews included those which had been requested and which CXC considered ‘border line’ cases.

The regional examining body explained that 311 subject entries were positively affected for CAPE.

CXC, according to the Ministry, reported that 93% of the 526 subject reviews from 209 candidates for CAPE have been finalized for Guyana.

The Education Ministry said the remaining 33 subject reviews are currently being processed.