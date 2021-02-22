President approves promotion of 48 GDF officers

Last Updated on Monday, 22 February 2021, 21:40 by Denis Chabrol
President Irfaan Ali has approved the promotion of 48 officers with effect from January 1, 2021. The announcement of the promotions was done to coincide with Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary.
Following is a statement by the Guyana Defence Force
In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff (ag)Brigadier Godfrey Bess is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief Dr. Irfaan Ali has approved the promotion of 48 Officers with effect from January 01,2021.
Heading the list of promoted Officers is Acting Colonel and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who was made Substantive in her rank.
Eight Substantive Majors have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel. Those Majors are Mohinder Ramjag, Anson Weekes, Matthew Chichester, Andy Pompey, Dale De Mendonca , Kennard Liverpool, Earl Edghill and Miguel Benjamin
The following 14 Substantive Captains are newly promoted Majors:
Substantive Captain Troy Cordis
Substantive Captain Kirk Marlock
Substantive Captain Esan Reid
Substantive Captain Bernard Cunjie
Substantive Captain Cleon Coppin
Substantive Captain Daryl Britton
Substantive Captain Mirza Wahid
Substantive Captain Dawn Singh
Substantive Captain Denolle Sankar
Substantive Captain Jermaine Newton
Substantive Captain Sven Douglas
Substantive Captain Oral Thom
Substantive Captain Dwighton Bess
Substantive Captain Paul Castello
Below is the list of the Substantive Lieutenants who have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.
Substantive Lieutenant Samuel Klien
Substantive Lieutenant Steffon Cameron
Substantive Lieutenant Teffurn James
Substantive Lieutenant Pete Da Silva
Substantive Lieutenant Trevon Poole
Substantive Lieutenant Rohan Marshall
Substantive Lieutenant Obitre Hytmiah
Substantive Lieutenant Dishon Harris
Substantive Lieutenant Steffhon Branche
Substantive Lieutenant Curtlan Melville
Substantive Lieutenant Shaheed Zaiboon
Substantive Lieutenant Neil Asregadoo
Substantive Lieutenant Lawrence King
Substantive Lieutenant Keevin Salaru
Lieutenant Coast Guard, Wayne Richmond is leading Officers promotion at the Coast Guard. He was promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Commander.
Additionally, Sub Lieutenant Carlos Moore has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant.
Meanwhile, Substantive Majors Michael Charles, Sean Welcome and Bhageshwar Murli, who serve in the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel.
Substantive Captains Salim October, Lancelot Khan, Mahendra Carpen and Marlon Daniels have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major.
Also in the GPM, Substantive Lieutenants Lakshman Persaud and Patrice Jacobs have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.