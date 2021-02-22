President approves promotion of 48 GDF officers

Last Updated on Monday, 22 February 2021, 21:40 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali has approved the promotion of 48 officers with effect from January 1, 2021. The announcement of the promotions was done to coincide with Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary.

Following is a statement by the Guyana Defence Force

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff (ag)Brigadier Godfrey Bess is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief Dr. Irfaan Ali has approved the promotion of 48 Officers with effect from January 01,2021.

Heading the list of promoted Officers is Acting Colonel and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who was made Substantive in her rank.

Eight Substantive Majors have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel. Those Majors are Mohinder Ramjag, Anson Weekes, Matthew Chichester, Andy Pompey, Dale De Mendonca , Kennard Liverpool, Earl Edghill and Miguel Benjamin



The following 14 Substantive Captains are newly promoted Majors:

Substantive Captain Troy Cordis

Substantive Captain Kirk Marlock

Substantive Captain Esan Reid

Substantive Captain Bernard Cunjie

Substantive Captain Cleon Coppin

Substantive Captain Daryl Britton

Substantive Captain Mirza Wahid

Substantive Captain Dawn Singh

Substantive Captain Denolle Sankar

Substantive Captain Jermaine Newton

Substantive Captain Sven Douglas

Substantive Captain Oral Thom

Substantive Captain Dwighton Bess

Substantive Captain Paul Castello

Below is the list of the Substantive Lieutenants who have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.

Substantive Lieutenant Samuel Klien

Substantive Lieutenant Steffon Cameron

Substantive Lieutenant Teffurn James

Substantive Lieutenant Pete Da Silva

Substantive Lieutenant Trevon Poole

Substantive Lieutenant Rohan Marshall

Substantive Lieutenant Obitre Hytmiah

Substantive Lieutenant Dishon Harris

Substantive Lieutenant Steffhon Branche

Substantive Lieutenant Curtlan Melville

Substantive Lieutenant Shaheed Zaiboon

Substantive Lieutenant Neil Asregadoo

Substantive Lieutenant Lawrence King

Substantive Lieutenant Keevin Salaru



Lieutenant Coast Guard, Wayne Richmond is leading Officers promotion at the Coast Guard. He was promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Commander.

Additionally, Sub Lieutenant Carlos Moore has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant.

Meanwhile, Substantive Majors Michael Charles, Sean Welcome and Bhageshwar Murli, who serve in the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel.

Substantive Captains Salim October, Lancelot Khan, Mahendra Carpen and Marlon Daniels have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major.

Also in the GPM, Substantive Lieutenants Lakshman Persaud and Patrice Jacobs have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.