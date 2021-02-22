Guyana records its 190th COVID-19 death.

Last Updated on Monday, 22 February 2021, 17:25 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Health on Monday said a 63-year old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is the 190th person to have died from the coronavirus, COVID-19

Authorities said he succumbed while receiving care at the Infectious Disease Centre.

Seven new cases were also recorded following the weekend bringing the official number of recorded positive cases to 8,427 of which 7,774 have recovered.

The data showed reduced numbers for COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit; that number being eight. Another eight were hospitalised and 41 are now isolated in a COVID-19 facility.

The ministry says a lesser number of persons are isolated at home totaling 415.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Guyana in March of 2020 the health ministry says it has administered 60, 727 COVID-19 tests.

The ministry has begun vaccinating frontline health workers which is expected to see 1,500 such workers vaccinated with a gift from Barbados of some 3, 000 doses.

Each person is required to receive two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Guyana is expected to receive additional doses from the COVAX programme, China and India by month-end.