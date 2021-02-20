Youth robbed at gunpoint while in virtual classroom

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 February 2021, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol
A 19-year old man of ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was robbed of GYD$430,000 in cash and other valuables, by two men, police said.
The incident occurred at about 1 O’clock Friday afternoon by two men, one of who was armed with a handgun.
The victim told police that he was at home sitting in the kitchen area, participating in a virtual classroom session, with the top half of a door left open.
He said the robbers approached and held him at gunpoint and they searched the entire house, relieved the victim of a a total of GYD$430,000 worth of jewellery, cellphones and cash and made good their escape in a western direction.
Police said they have since questioned several persons on the area and they intend to review surveillance video recordings from Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.
No one has been arrested, police added.