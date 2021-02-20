Barbados-bound woman arrested with cocaine in vagina- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 February 2021, 14:19 by Denis Chabrol

A 23-year old woman was Saturday morning arrested at the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport with cocaine in her vagina moments before she was due to board a flight to Barbados, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the woman also admitted to swallowing 73 cocaine pellets.

Investigators said anti-narcotics police requested to conduct a search after she was seen acting suspiciously.

“A physical search was done and she passed out through her vagina a bulky package wrapped in condoms which was suspected to be narcotics. She was questioned and admitted to also swallowing 73 pellets filled with suspected narcotics,” police said.

She was booked on Caribbean Airlines flight #BW 215 destined for Barbados. The woman was cautioned and transported to a hospital for further investigation.