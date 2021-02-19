West Demerara businessman shot, robbed in traffic

Last Updated on Friday, 19 February 2021, 15:13 by Denis Chabrol

A West Demerara businessman has been shot and robbed of GYD$500,000 on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, police s

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at about 6 PM

The victim has been identified as 36 year-old Nandkumar Bahadur, who owns Kumar Varieties Store at De Willem Public Road.

Police say the bandits also stole personal documents.

Mr. Kumar told police that, in the company of his porter ge, was heading home when he stopped at Eccles Public Road due to heavy traffic and the stoplight.

9 He further stated that the two suspects, who were on a motorcycle, suddenly stopped alongside the driver’s side and the pillion rider pointed a gun inside the vehicle demanding the victim’s money.

During the process, police said that bandit discharged a round at the driver, hitting him to his thigh.

Investigators were informed that Mr. Kumar then handed over his haversack with the cash and documents to the bandits who escaped.

Police say the driver the driver was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he hoapitalised in a serious but stable condition.