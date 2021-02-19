Suriname hands over Guyanese suspect in killing of West Demerara shopkeeper

Last Updated on Friday, 19 February 2021, 7:18 by Denis Chabrol

A woman, who was wanted by Guyanese police as part of an investigation into the killing of an elderly West Demerara shop owner, has been handed over by Surinamese police to their Guyanese counterparts.

Police say 27-year old Samantha Khan, also known as Tapsie, of Grassfield, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, has been handed over to Guyanese police.

Police say she was wanted for escaping from lawful custody and a probe into the murder of businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Ms. Khan was arrested on Wednesday and she was handed over to Guyanese police by Suriname authorities.

Ramjit, known as ‘Aunty Bibi’, a shop owner of Old Road, La Grange, was found bound and gagged on October 25, by neighbours.