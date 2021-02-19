Corentyne man wanted for Anglican priest’s killing

Last Updated on Friday, 19 February 2021, 7:13 by Denis Chabrol

A 21-year old man of Corentyne, Berbice is wanted for the killing of Anglican priest, George Chuck-a-Sang late last year.

Police say Orlando Orin Ormando Richards of Gibraltar Road, Corentyne is wanted for the murder of the priest.

Father Chuck-a-Sang’s badly stabbed body was discovered on December 21 at a house in the compound of the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, Vlissengen Road.

Two persons have been already charged with the murder of the priest.

One of them is a woman, 43-year old Mohanie Mohabeer, who is a domestic worker, and lived at Port Mourant Berbice.

The other is Rawle McPherson, a mason, of St. Kitts Street, Victoria, East Coast Demerara.