Only Guyanese, Surinamese can cross with ferry from Sunday

Last Updated on Friday, 19 February 2021, 7:05 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana-Suriname Ferry service will resume operations this Sunday but only nationals of these two countries will be allowed to cross, the Public Works Ministry says.

Suriname is already on record as expressing fears that Brazilians, whose country is a major coronavirus hotspot, will eventually enter that former Dutch colony.

Guyana’s Ministry of Public Works last night said only holders of Surinamese and Guyanese passports will be allowed to cross the Corentyne River with the ferry “because of serious health concerns.”

Government says that diplomats, who reside in both countries, will be allowed to cross after requesting permission through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Authorities say every passenger must have a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR test), and this must be taken within 72 hours of travel.

Government says the MV Canawaima is still undergoing maintenance works , but Guyana will deploy the barge, MB Sandaka, to cross the Corentyne River from Moleson Creek to South Drain.

The ferry will depart Guyana at about 9 AM and return at 1 PM every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice.