Father of one of the Mazaruni Prison escapees accused of harbouring, supporting them

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 February 2021, 17:45 by Denis Chabrol

The father of one of the four escapees from the Mazaruni Prison has admitted that he gave support to his son and the three others when they turned up at his house early Tuesday morning, the Guyana Police Force said.

The Guyana Police Force says Mr. Ralph Jones of Fourth Avenue, Bartica admitted to police that his son, Rayon Jones, phoned and informed him at about 9 O’clock Monday night that he had escaped from the jail.

Region Seven Divisional Commander said Ralph Jones was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Georgetown where the Major Crimes Unit is conducting the probe.

Investigators say the man also informed police that his son and the other three escapees turned up at his home at about 1 AM Wednesday.

He says he gave the a change of clothing and then took the clothing that they were wearing and dumped them in an alleyway aback his house.

Police say that earlier today, police went to that location where they found a white ‘salt’ bag that contained clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl.

The manhunt continues for the escapees who cut steel bars and escaped from the Mazaruni Prison early Tuesday morning. The other escapees are Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, and Samuel Gouveia.