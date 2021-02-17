Trio on bail for guns, ammo seized from Port Mourant house

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 17:07 by Denis Chabrol

Three men were Tuesday granted bail after appearing in court for unlawful possession of weapons found in their possession by police.

Police say they found two 9 MM pistols, three magazines, thirty-two 9mm live rounds and fifty twelve gauge shotgun cartridges in a house at Port Mourant, Corentyne one week ago. The firearms and ammunition were lodged and the suspects were arrested and placed in custody.

Investigators say the owner of the property, who is a businessman, a 28-year old man of No. 73 Village Corentyne and a 39- year old male of No. 1 Road, Corentyne who were all occupants of the house were arrested.

The accused men are Romeo Singh of Port Mourant, Deon Poonai of No. 73 Village and Sammy Kristamma of # 1 Road.

They appeared on Tuesday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and were each granted $250,000 bail.

They are to return to court on March 25, 2021.