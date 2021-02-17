Guyana’s COVID death toll now 189

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 17:14 by Denis Chabrol

The COVID death toll in Guyana has climbed to 189 with the death of a 69-year old woman from region four Demerara – Mahaica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

She died while receiving care at the Infectious Disease Centre.

The health ministry says 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total recorded cases to 8,313.

There are 17 persons who are hospitalised and 8 seriously sick in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The ministry is also monitoring an additional 42 persons who are isolated at a medical facility.

The data shows that another 555 persons are isolated in their homes. A total 7,519 persons recovered from the virus. To date 55,857 coronavirus tests have been administered since the virus outbreak in March. 2020.