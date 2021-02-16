Prisoners escape from Mazaruni jail

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 13:07 by Denis Chabrol
Four prisoners on Tuesday escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, the Guyana Police Force said.
They have been identified as Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones.
Police appealed to the escapees to surrender and avoid a possible confrontation. “An appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force ” police said.
The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to recapture the inmates, is appealing to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.
Police said all information would be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld.
The Guyana Prisom Service says “Be informed that on February 16, 2021 at about 07:15 hours during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division) supervised by the Duty Officer and four (04) other ranks,
it was observed that the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with, further checks
revealed that two (02) bars within the cell were cut. The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Mazaruni Prison, Kofi
David, Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag) who immediately ordered a roll call, upon
conclusion the undermentioned four (04) convicted prisoners who were housed the Brick
Prison (solitary) was unaccounted for.
The Emergency Action Plan with the respect of the escaping of inmates was immediately
activated. The Director of Prisons (ag) was informed who then informed the Honourable
Minister of Home Affairs and the Joint Services Heads. A Joint Patrol was established at the outer perimeter of the Prison and a search has been launched by the Joint Services to recapture the four (04) escapees, water, air and land patrol are currently be conducted.”
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
IMRAN RAMSAYWACK
AGE: 25
OFFENCE: MURDER
SENTENCE: CONDEMNED
DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-07-04
DESCRIPTION: OLD SCAR ON HIS LEFT SIDE OF STOMACH
HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION
HE IS TALL
ETHNICITY: EAST INDIAN
DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 07 ADELPHI VILLAGE ECB
AGE: 44
OFFENCE: MURDER
SENTENCE: CONDEMNED
DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-03-01
DESCRIPTION: SCAR AT THE BACK OF HIS LEFT ARM AND FRICKLES ON HIS CHEST
HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION
ETHNICITY: AFRICAN
DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: GRANT GOODINTENT LOWER POMEROON RIVER
Samuel Gouveia
AGE: 26
OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER
DATE OF ADMISSION: 2020-03-11
DESCRIPTION: (Rasta) AND SLIM BUILT
ETHNICITY: MIXED
HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION
HE IS TALL
DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 13 GOEDVERWAGTING ECD
AGE: 22
OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER
SENTENCE: 28 years
DATE OF ADMISSION: 2018-07-17
DESCRIPTION: MULTIPLIE TATTOOS ON RIGHT ARM OLD SCAR ABOUT THE BODY
ETHNICITY: MIXED
HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION
HE IS TALL
DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 121 TIMEHRI ECD