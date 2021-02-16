Prisoners escape from Mazaruni jail

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 13:07 by Denis Chabrol

Four prisoners on Tuesday escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, the Guyana Police Force said.

They have been identified as Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones.

Police appealed to the escapees to surrender and avoid a possible confrontation. “An appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force ” police said.

The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to recapture the inmates, is appealing to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Police said all information would be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld.

The Guyana Prisom Service says “Be informed that on February 16, 2021 at about 07:15 hours during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division) supervised by the Duty Officer and four (04) other ranks,

it was observed that the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with, further checks

revealed that two (02) bars within the cell were cut. The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Mazaruni Prison, Kofi

David, Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag) who immediately ordered a roll call, upon

conclusion the undermentioned four (04) convicted prisoners who were housed the Brick

Prison (solitary) was unaccounted for.

The Emergency Action Plan with the respect of the escaping of inmates was immediately

activated. The Director of Prisons (ag) was informed who then informed the Honourable

Minister of Home Affairs and the Joint Services Heads. A Joint Patrol was established at the outer perimeter of the Prison and a search has been launched by the Joint Services to recapture the four (04) escapees, water, air and land patrol are currently be conducted.”

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

IMRAN RAMSAYWACK

AGE: 25

OFFENCE: MURDER

SENTENCE: CONDEMNED

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-07-04

DESCRIPTION: OLD SCAR ON HIS LEFT SIDE OF STOMACH

HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

ETHNICITY: EAST INDIAN

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 07 ADELPHI VILLAGE ECB

AGE: 44

OFFENCE: MURDER

SENTENCE: CONDEMNED

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-03-01

DESCRIPTION: SCAR AT THE BACK OF HIS LEFT ARM AND FRICKLES ON HIS CHEST

HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: GRANT GOODINTENT LOWER POMEROON RIVER

Samuel Gouveia

AGE: 26

OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2020-03-11

DESCRIPTION: (Rasta) AND SLIM BUILT

ETHNICITY: MIXED

HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 13 GOEDVERWAGTING ECD

AGE: 22

OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER

SENTENCE: 28 years

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2018-07-17

DESCRIPTION: MULTIPLIE TATTOOS ON RIGHT ARM OLD SCAR ABOUT THE BODY

ETHNICITY: MIXED

HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 121 TIMEHRI ECD