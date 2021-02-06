Three brothers arrested for stabbing death of West Demerara youth

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 February 2021, 12:42 by Denis Chabrol

Three brothers have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year old resident of Belle West, West Bank Demerara in front of his residence early Friday night after he allegedly struck one them with a piece of wood, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 20-year old Emanuel Solomon of 317 Belle West.

Investigators said those arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Solomon are 26, 23 and below 18.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said two of the suspects were handed over to the police by their mother and were assisting with investigations.

Detectives said they were told that Solomon and the suspects had a misunderstanding over a football game about eight months ago.

Solomon’s mother told police that her son was early Friday night sitting in front of his gap when he the three brothers “approached, then rushed him and started to stab him about his body causing him to receive injuries, after which he fell to the ground when they all then ran away.”

Following the incident, Solomon’s mother and public spirited persons picked him up and took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in a car where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced dead.

Police said they went to the suspects’ home where one of them was told of the allegation and he admitted under caution that Solomon hit him with a wood causing him to receive injuries to his face and left hand.

As a result, he said he went home and complained to his other two brothers who returned with him and assaulted the deceased. He was then arrested and later escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a Medical Doctor and sent away and is presently in Police custody, police said.