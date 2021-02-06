Gunman opens fire on Information Technology expert, robs her of motorcycle

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 February 2021, 12:26 by Denis Chabrol

A gunman opened fire an Information Technology (IT) expert after pushing her off her motorcycle and riding off with it, the Guyana Police Force said.

The victim’s name has been given as Munifa Erskine, 27, of Block X Liliendaal, South Sophia.

She told police that she was robbed of her Haojue motorcycle, bearing licence number CK 1906 and valued GYD$178,000, at about 6 PM on Friday on Dennis Street and Stone Avenue by two men who were on a motorcycle.

Erskine said she was riding east along Dennis Street on her cycle, and while approaching Stone Avenue the perpetrators came up along side of her on a red Jailing 110 trip motorcycle.

She said she the pillion rider kicked her cycle causing her to fall to the ground.” The suspect dismounted the said cycle, took out the handgun and discharged a round in the woman’s direction. The man then picked up the motorcycle and he along with the other suspect made good their escape south along Stone Avenue,” police said.

Ms. Erskine worked at InfoSys.