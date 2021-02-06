Bourda Market shopper shot and robbed

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 February 2021, 23:01 by Denis Chabrol

A woman was shot to her abdomen after she resisted a bandit who eventually snatched her bag while she was shopping at Bourda Market on Bourda Street and North Road.

“She refused after which the suspect pulled away same (bag) and discharged a round in the her direction, which hit her to the left side abdomen and fled the scene on the said motorcycle,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The victim has been identified as 51-year old Sheriza Gourga Regis of Garnett Street, Newtown.

She was robbed of her handbag containing GYD$70,000 cash and a cellular phone at about 10:45 AM on Saturday,

Police were informed that she was robbed by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun on a red and white XR motorcycle, registration number unknown.

At the time of the robbery, the woman was shopping at a stall when the men rode up on a motorcycle and the pillion rider disembarked and demanded that Regis hand over her bag.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a conscious state and is presently admitted as a patient, investigations are ongoing.