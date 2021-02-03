Pressurised air kills Edward B. Beharry supervisor

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 19:47 by Denis Chabrol

A supervisor of Edward B. Beharry died yesterday after he was struck by pressurised air from a pressure tank, and the Ministry of Labour has since been informed, the company said.

Police say 32-year old Mark Gomes of Long Pond, Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara was struck to his face and tossed to the ground shortly before 6 PM yesterday. The incident occurred at Edward Beharry and Company Ltd, Area “Y” Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Edward B. Beharry said in a statement that, “all relevant authorities have been notified and an investigation launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap. The company expresses our deepest condolences to Mark’s family during this difficult time.”

Investigators were told that Gomes was was in the compound of the company supervising the transfer of flour from a pressure tank mounted on a truck to a silo.

Police say that during the process, the pressure tank started to make whistling sounds which prompted him to climb unto the back of the truck to investigate.

Police said they were informed that one of the hoses that were connected to the tank and the silo disconnected causing the pressurized air to hit the man in the face and throw him to the ground.

He was picked up and taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.