Taxi driver gunned down

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 19:56 by Denis Chabrol

A taxi driver was shot dead late last night in North-East La Penitence, Georgetown, police said.

He has been identified as 29-year old Osafo Pollard of West La Penitence

Police say he was killed at about 10:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators were informed that a loud explosion was first heard followed by persons screaming and running away.

Pollard was seen lying with a wound to his head.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died at about 2 O’clock Wednesday morning.

Police did not say whether anyone has been arrested