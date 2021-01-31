Bartica speedboat captain feared drowned, four others injured in collision with river ambulance

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 January 2021, 7:16 by Denis Chabrol

A Bartica speedboat captain, is feared dead following a collision between his passenger vessel and the Bartica Public Hospital ambulance on the Essequibo River Saturday night, police said.

Police said the boat captain, Claude ‘Bumpa’ Pollard has not been seen since the mishap at about 7:15 PM in the vicinity of Stampa.

The seven passengers were rescued and four were treated at the Bartica Hospital for treatment.

The ambulance was being captained by 59-year old Bernard Singh of Bartica Housing Scheme.

Investigators were informed that the ambulance was returning from Parika to Bartica and the passenger boat was travelling from Bartica to Parika when the collision occurred.

“The two boats collided causing four of the passengers to receive injuries and the captain of the vessel fell into the river and was not seen again. Efforts to retrieve his body proved futile.

The injured passengers were taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor,” the Guyana Police Force said.