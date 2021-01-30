Woman finds man’s skeleton near her house

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 January 2021, 22:46 by Denis Chabrol

A woman on Saturday found the skeletal remains of a man on a plot of land where she has been living for the past 16 years, the Guyana Police Force said.

The woman summoned the police after finding the remains in a clump of bushes about 200 yards from the house in which she lives at Third Phase, WISROC Squatting Area, Linden.

She told investigators that at about 11:30 AM Saturday, “she was preparing an area about 200 yards away from her home to plant pakchoy when she stumbled upon the skeleton remains.”

Police said the evidence found separately from the skeleton were placed into an evidence bag, sealed and lodged for DNA testing.

The remains was escorted to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.