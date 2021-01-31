Internet Radio

Policeman shoots colleague during slippers argument

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Sunday, 31 January 2021, 10:43 0

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 January 2021, 10:43 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman was early Sunday morning shot and injured by one of his colleagues during an argument over a pair of slippers, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred at about  5 AM.

Initial reports are that the rank, Constable 23337 Lampkin was shot by Constable 24885 Corbin following an argument over a pair of missing slippers.

Constable Lampkin is currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while his colleague is in custody assisting with the investigation, police said.

