Superbet outlet robbed- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 January 2021, 10:15 by Denis Chabrol

A Superbet clerk was robbed Saturday night of GYD$162,700 as she was about the secure the outlet at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, police said.

The victim, 29-year old Shakuel Khan, a Superbet clerk who lives at Belle West, West Bank Demerara, informed police that the incident occurred at about 6:45 PM at the outlet located on First Street, Patentia.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim was about to secure the superbet front door with a yale lock when she heard a male voice saying “don’t move” and the person grabbed her black shoulder bag which contained $162,700.00 cash Guyana Currency, which belongs to the owner of the business, then made good his escape on foot in a northern direction,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The police was summoned, responded and made checks for the suspect but he was not located, the law enforcement agency said.