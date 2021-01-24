Guyana’s COVID-19 deaths now total 172

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 January 2021, 17:29 by Denis Chabrol

The Health Ministry on Sunday said two persons died over the last few days from the coronavirus, COVID-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 172.

Those, who succumbed to the viral illness, are a 78-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 60–year- old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).

“These persons died while receiving care at our medical facility,” the Health Ministry added.

At the same time, latest figures show that Guyana continues to record increasing new cases, with 76 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 36 persons who are hospitalised, seven of them are seriously ill and are receiving intensive care.

The Health Ministry said 713 persons were now isolated at home, and 13 others are quarantined to ascertain whether they will develop symptoms of the disease.

Of the 7,298 persons who were tested positive since the first case was recorded in Guyana last year March, 6,370 have recovered. A total of 46,798 persons have been tested so far.