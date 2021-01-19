Update: Nothing stolen from Police Service Commission’s office that will affect promotions

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 12:23 by Denis Chabrol

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Retired Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe says nothing has been stolen from his office that will affect the promotion of officers.

“There is nothing there that can be stolen that can affect the work of the commission. Whoever organised the invasion… There is nothing there to be stolen to the affect the promotion,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

Unofficially, he said he has been informed that some files belonging to the Public Service Commission might have been taken away.

Mr. Slowe said his office specifically has not been broken into, as far as he has been advised.

The PSC’s offices are located in the compound of the Ministry of Local Government on Fort Street, Kingston. It is unclear who and how security might have been breached as everyone entering the compound has to pass through a security check-point.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said “police are in receipt of a report and are on the ground conducting initial investigations.”

The incident comes at a time when several police officers have moved to the High Court to challenge the decision to bypass them for promotion to the position of Assistant Police Commissioner.

The Attorney General Anil Nandlall last week told the High Court that he was confident that the issues would be resolved in meetings with the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Retired Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe.

Police say someone broke into the office of the Police Service Commission and stole documents and flash drives. This, at the time, when there is a court case concerning the promotion of several officers