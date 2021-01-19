Suspected serial robber arrested at hospital with gunshot wound after shootout with police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 7:24 by Denis Chabrol

A suspected serial robber, who was involved in a shootout with police, was early Tuesday morning arrested at the Woodlands Hospital.

He has been identified as William De Abreu.

At the time of his arrest at about 1 AM Tuesday , he had received treatment for a gunshot injury to his left leg.

Police say he and two other persons who were at the hospital were arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

Investigators say Mr. De Abreu is wanted in relation to a series of robberies in Region Four between Mahaica, and Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

He is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred yesterday.

Police say when they intercepted a car yesterday at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, a 24-year old robbery suspect opened fire on them.

Police said they returned fire. The man was struck and he ran into an unoccupied yard where he escaped into the dense vegetation at the back of the yard.

The premises were searched and a red haversack with suspected blood stains was discovered in the yard.