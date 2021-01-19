Sick pensioner dies in fire

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 7:19 by Denis Chabrol

A 68-year old man was yesterday burnt to death in his home at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

He has been identified as Lionel Kyte.

The fire occurred at about 4:20 PM at 570- Tenth Field, Cummings Lodge.

Investigators say Mr. Kyte lived alone in the ground-level wooden house.

He was reportedly ill at the time of the blaze.

The landlord says he observed smoke coming from the house and on further inspection discovered the main door to the house locked.

Neighbours formed a bucket brigade but that did not out the fire.

After firefighters arrived, they discovered the burnt remains of Mr. Kyte in the kitchen.