New Amsterdam labourer dies after stabbing; suspect arrested

Last Updated on Monday, 18 January 2021, 10:49 by Denis Chabrol

A suspect linked to the stabbing death of a labourer at Smythfield, New Amsterdam on Monday remained in custody, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 40-year old Mark Griffith. He was found by his sister in a trench with a stab wound to his chest. Police said he died while being treated at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Police said they are treating the incident. Which occurred at about 5:10 PM Sunday as “murder.”

Investigators said their probe so far has revealed that Enquiries revealed that Griffith was consuming alcohol all day at his home when an argument erupted between him and the suspect, which was quelled by the victim’s sister who lives in the same home.

About 5:10 PM the victim’s sister was summoned by a friend and upon arrival, she saw her brother lying in a trench bleeding profusely from a wound inflicted on his chest, police said.