High Court dismisses APNU+AFC election petition

Last Updated on Monday, 18 January 2021, 16:00 by Denis Chabrol

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on Monday ruled that one of the election petitions which challenge the actual results that were declared was dismissed because there was a breach in the procedure for filing that case in the election court.

Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse had wanted the court to find that the elections were unlawfully conducted due to unlawful acts or omissions such as discrepancies and irregularities resulted in a fraudulent vote.

However, the High Court found that the petitioners personally served A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Representative of the List, David Granger and that he had signed the wrong date on a court document related to the filing of the election petition.

That petition would have been key for APNU+AFC to prove that there were certain omissions to reconcile the votes found in ballot boxes to prove its case that there had been massive fraud by the then opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

However, the High Court Judge upheld the other petition that challenges the constitutionality of the National Vote Recount Order No.60 that had allowed for the recount of the votes that had been cast on March 2, 2020 general elections.

Justice George-Wiltshire said the petitioners and the respondents would now have to proceed to file their arguments. She appreciated that there were certain factual issues would have to be advanced by the Guyana Elections Commission about the origin of Order 60, after she heard an enquiry from GECOM’s lawyer, Arun Gossai.

The High Court Judge decided to allow the submissions rather than make any orders because the case is more a legal one than an evidentiary one.

The Judge gave Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde, for the petitioners, until February 12 to file his submissions and March 5 for the respondents including the Attorney General as well as submissions in reply on or before March 19.

She said the parties must return to court on April 7, 2021, barring any directions by e-mail. She would also advise whether the court would ask for evidence or more written submissions.