Fewer than 12 Demerara Harbour Bridge/Asphalt Plant employees to be fired

Last Updated on Monday, 18 January 2021, 12:11 by Writer

Fewer than 12 employees of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation and the Asphalt Plant are to be fired, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said Monday.

“There will be a major shakeup in both the Asphalt Plant and the Harbour Bridge,” he told reporters ahead of Monday morning’s Public Accounts Committee hearing.

“Any party who played a role in facilitating what took place should not be allowed to spread that cancer continually even under new management,” he said.

He declined to say whether they would include the General Manager, Rolston Adams.

Mr. Edghill said he has been unable to disclose the administrative changes so far because he is yet to meet with Mr. Adams.

The expected dismissals or termination of contracts would come against the background of an accounting probe that has uncovered several alleged irregularities.