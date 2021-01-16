Men arrested for maliciously damaging car in West Demerara

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 January 2021, 11:53 by Denis Chabrol

Three men have been arrested for allegedly maliciously damaging a car at the Blankenburg gas station, West Coast Demerara after the driver honked his horn at them because they were in the pathway leading to the gasoline pump.

The man, whose car has been damaged, has been identified as 49-year old Harricharran Alfred of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The rear windscreen of his car, bearing licence number PJJ 5424, has been shattered. The incident occurred at about 7:15 PM.

Police say Mr. Alfred and his son discovered the damage after they were forced to flee on foot when two of the men attacked him with a cutlass and a broken bottle.

The assailants were believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police were informed that the incident escalated when one of the men became annoyed that Mr. Alfred honked his horn at them.

The man told police that he and his son exited the car and confronted the suspect who allegedly threw a glass bottle at the front window glass causing damage.

Investigators were told that during a scuffle, the suspect who threw the bottle, armed himself with two knives and another man armed himself with a cutlass.

Police upon arrival at the scene observed the back window glass, front window glass, two headlights and four side window glasses of the said vehicle broken and fragments on the road, according to a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force.