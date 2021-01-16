Chateau Margot villager says illegal gun was found on St. Cuthbert’s Mission trail

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 January 2021, 11:46 by Denis Chabrol

A man from Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara is in police custody in connection with the seizure of a gun from his home.

The 43-year old man told police that he had found the gun on the St. Cuthbert’s Mission trail.

Investigators say they went to the man’s home Friday afternoon shortly before 4 PM and found the point-38 revolver and matching ammunition in a case in his verandah.

Police say the gun does not have a serial number.

The man has been taken to the Cove and John Police Station where the firearm has been lodged and he has been detained.