Independence fighter and veteran Guyanese lawyer, Llewelyn John dies

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 January 2021, 17:43 by Denis Chabrol

Senior Counsel Llewellyn John, one of Guyana’s fighters for Guyana’s polutical independence from Britain, died on Saturday, an aide confirmed.

He was 95 years old.

Ursula Harris, who had been caring for Mr. John since 2014, said he died at his Croal Street, Stabroek law office Saturday afternoon.

Mr. John was regarded as an expert in Guyana’s local government system. He also served as minister of agriculture, home affairs and local government.

After breaking away from the Forbes Burnham-led People’s National Congress administration he had gone on to found the fledgling People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).

Mr. John later again embraced the PNC-Reform. He had also served as City Councillor for several years. That party late Saturday also confirmed his passing in a brief statement.

He was conferred with the title Senior Counsel in 2017 by then President David Granger.