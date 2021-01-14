Police told to charge three men with murder of Henry cousins- police sources

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 January 2021, 16:59 by Denis Chabrol

Investigators have been advised to charge three men with the murder of the Henry cousins inn West Berbice in early September, 2020, according to well-placed sources.

Sources said the advice was provided by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers earlier Thursday that Vinod “Magga” Gopaul and Anil “Tampoie” Sanchara be charged jointly with the murder of Joel and Isaiah Henry between September 5 and 6, 2020.

Gopaul,31, had at one time escaped from prison.

Police sources said that the DPP advised that Akash “Monkey” Singh should be charged separately with the murder of the Henry cousins.

The sources indicate that there is strong and compelling evidence against Singh and that he has named a possible accomplice who police are trying to locate. One of the suspects was expected to assist investigators with more precise information.

The bodies of 18-year old Joel Henry, a labourer, and 16-year old Isaiah Henry were found aback the West Coast Berbice village of Cotton Tree on September 6, one day after they had left their home at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice to pick coconuts to sell.

Police is said to have received assistance from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations into the incident.