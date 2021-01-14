Woman dies in fire

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 January 2021, 11:07 by Denis Chabrol

A 26 year old woman met a fiery death Wednesday morning when fire destroyed her family home at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said.

The woman was identified as Krystle Chung, the elder of three siblings. Her parents, younger brother and sister escaped with minor burns.

Eyewitnesses confirm that they saw smoke coming from the building and alerted the occupants of the house. Efforts to rescue the now deceased Chung by a relative failed because her room door was engulfed in flames.

The eyewitnesses say the young woman was trapped in her room and screams for help by her echoed in the neighbourhood.