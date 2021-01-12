Venezuelans fire at police after robbing Guyanese businessman, wife of guns, ammo, GYD$million, jewellery

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 14:41 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman and his wife were Monday night robbed of two guns, GYD$10 million and jewellery by three Venezuelans who escaped by boat to Imbotero near the border with neighbouring Spanish-speaking nation, Guyanese police said.

The robbery victims are 56-year old Elroy Allam and his 22-year old reputed wife, Shonna Campbell, of Waterfront, Port Kaituma, North West District.

They told police that they were at their business premises at about 11 O’clock Monday night when the Venezuelans, one of whom is identifiable, robbed them of one .223 Semi Automatic Rifle with 30 live rounds and one magazine; one .32 semi-automatic pistol with ten live rounds and two magazines; one 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun; GYD$10 million, four gold chains and four gold rings.

The Guyana Police Force said police and Guyana Defence Force Coast Guardsmen, based at Morawhanna, were immediately summoned, responded and while searching along the Aruka River the police came under fire from occupants of a boat they observed heading in the direction of Morawhanna.

They returned fire, however the boat and the occupants made good their escape in the direction of Imbotero in the Guyana/Venezuela border

“The area was canvassed, surveillance cameras were seen and footage of the incident will be retrieved. None of the ranks were injured, and police cannot say at this time if any of the suspects in the boat were injured,” police said.