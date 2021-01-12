More police officers challenge promotion bypass

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 10:56 by Denis Chabrol

Several more Guyanese police officers have moved to the High Court to challenge their being bypassed for promotion because of pending disciplinary proceedings against them.

Added to Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus are now Inspector Prem Narine, Deputy Superintendent Ravindra Stanley, Assistant Superintendent Shevon Jupiter, officers Dennis Stephen, Hugh Winter and Monica Washington.

However, Attorney General Anil Nandlall told the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire that he is due to meet with the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Retired Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe in a bid to resolve the matters.

The Chief Justice, in remarking that the cases were now being considered “in the course of settlement” adjourned the hearing to February 5, 2020.

Between now and that date, the Attorney General and the PSC Chairman are due to meet on January 15, with the possibility of additional meetings. Mr. Slowe is currently in Bangladesh as part of duties with Cricket West Indies.

Mr. Nandlall signaled that, based on preliminary discussions with Mr. Slowe, the parties are on a “path to resolution.”

Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd said he was about to raise a point of law but he declined, saying “I do not want to anticipate what the discussions will be.”

The officers are essentially challenging their non-consideration for promotion to the post of Assistant Commissioner, in some cases, on the grounds of long-pending departmental disciplinary matters.

Those up for promotion to Assistant Commissioner include Superintendents Edmond Coooper, Kurleigh Simon Stanton, and Phillip Azore as well as Stanton.