Suspected car thief found dead in Lusignan Prison

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 January 2021, 9:56 by Denis Chabrol

A badly beaten man, who was remanded to prison pending trial for allegedly stealing a car, was found dead in the Lusignan Prison two days after he was admitted an inmate there

“Prisoner Samuels was admitted to prison with several injuries to his body which were inflicted by the public as a result of the alleged offence he committed,” Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said in a statement.

The man has been identified as 44-year old Roger Samuels of 2606 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The Director Prisons said that on Sunday January 10, 2021 at about 06:00hrs the Duty Officer at Lusignan Prison was in the process of unlocking the prisoners to washup, when he observed Samuels laying on his bed motionless.

Immediately, Dr. Britton and the Police Commander were informed of the situation. One hour later, the doctor examined Samuels and pronounced him dead.

He was housed in Unit #1 along with seven other prisoners, the Guyana Prisons Service said.