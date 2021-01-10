Eight West Demerara residents arrested; ganja, suspected stolen items seized

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 January 2021, 9:45 by Denis Chabrol

A 23-year old labourer of Goed Fortin, West Bank Demerara is among eight persons who have been arrested.

Police say they specifically targeted the labourer in a raid conducted yesterday afternoon for drugs, guns, ammunition and stolen articles.’

No guns or ammunition were found at his home, but police say they found 30 grammes of suspected marijuana in a bulky plastic bag, one complete XBox game system with eight discs, one BLU cell phone and one pair of binoculars.

The Guyana Police Force said the man was questioned about the items but he could not reasonably explain how he acquired them.

Police say they also seven other persons, who were behind the building, were arrested.

The seven other persons were taken into custody at the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.