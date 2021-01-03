Two dead in collision at Corentyne

Last Updated on Sunday, 3 January 2021, 9:25 by Denis Chabrol
Two persons have died in a head-on collision on the Skeldon Line Path Public Road, Corentyne.
They are 26-year old Thurman Megnat and 36-year old Nimrod Persaud, both of Line Path.
At the time of the accident 6:30 PM Saturday, Megnat was the driver of one of the cars and Persaud was the occupant.
The driver of the other car, businessman, 38-year old Sheik Mahmood of Number 76 Village, Corentyne has been hospitalised.
Mr. Mahmood told police that the other car suddenly swerved into his lane and collided head on.
As a result of the collision both drivers and the occupant received injuries about their bodies, they were all taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital.
Police say Mr. Mahmood is hospitalised in a stable condition.
A Breathalyzer test was conducted on him but there were no traces of alcohol.