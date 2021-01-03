Internet Radio

Small business owner’s house destroyed by fire

Sunday, 3 January 2021

Anneve Knights

A 25-year old woman, who owns a very small business, on Saturday lost her house and other possessions to fire while she was about to order bread and pastries to sell, police said.

She is Anneve Knights who resided at North Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

Police said she and her sister lived in the 10 X 20 feet wooden structure that rested on several concrete pillars about four feet off the ground in an unfenced yard.

Ms. Knights told police that she  left home at about 8:15 Saturday morning to order bread and pastries for her business and while at President College road, Golden Grove (E.C.D), she received information that her home was on fire and immediately returned.

The house  had no electricity service.

