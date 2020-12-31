Wakenaam farmer to face High Court trial for attempted murder

Last Updated on Thursday, 31 December 2020, 15:54 by Denis Chabrol

A farmer from the Essequibo Island of Wakenaam has been committed to stand trial for allegedly attempting to murder a pensioner by chopping him several times, police said Thursday.

Police said the 34-year old Griffith of Sans Souci was Wednesday informed by Magistrate Esther Sam at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court that the prosecution has provided sufficient evidence to prove that he should face trial by a judge and jury.

The case would be heard at the Suddie High Court, Essequibo Coast.

He was charged with the indictable offence which he allegedly committed on February 23, 2020. Police said he chopped chopped 65-year-old Thakur Lokram also of Sans Souci during an argument.

Chop wounds were inflicted, with a chopper, on Lokram’s head, face, shoulder and left hand.