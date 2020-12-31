BREAKING: Public servants to get GYD$25,000 cash grant; teachers, joint services, health care workers among beneficiaries- President Ali

Last Updated on Thursday, 31 December 2020, 16:41 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced a GYD$25,000 “cash grant” for 60,000 government employees including public servants, members of the joint services, teachers and healthcare workers.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the total package is expected to cost the National Treasury about GYD$2 billion.

In the announcement that was made on the Office of the President’s Facebook page, the Guyanese leader said those earmarked to benefit from the payout are all public servants, including staff at central government, statutory bodies subvention agencies, public corporations, government pensioners and staff of the University of Guyana.

Among the statutory agencies whose workers will get the payout are the Guyana Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. Workers at public corporations such as the Guyana Oil Company will also receive the payout.

Mr. Jagdeo said this GYD$25,000 cash grant would be in addition to the two-week bonus that members of the joint services have already received.